Arrest after man, 85, robbed in his home
A man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after an 85-year-old partially sighted man was attacked in his home.
Nottinghamshire Police said a man knocked on the front door of a property near Ruddington Lane in Wilford at about 19:30 GMT on Tuesday.
The suspect - said to be at least 5ft 5ins (1.65m) tall and wearing a light-coloured jacket - pushed over the pensioner before stealing his wallet and fleeing, a spokesman said.
A 32-year-old has been detained, but officers are appealing to members of the public for information.
'Despicable' attack
Det Sgt Al Prentice, of Nottinghamshire Police, said the pensioner "has understandably been left extremely shaken" by the robbery.
“This was a despicable attack on an elderly and very vulnerable man," he said.
“Because he has very limited sight, the victim has only been able to give a very limited description of the attacker, but we want to hear from anyone who saw an individual matching it."