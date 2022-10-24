A couple who died after their car hit a tree had a three-year-old child, police said.

The toddler was not in the car when Ryan Quinn, 38, and Jenyfer Quinn, 35, from Potton, Bedfordshire, crashed.

The couple's blue Porsche left the road in Croydon on the Bedfordshire-Cambridgeshire border on 15 October.

Paramedics and police attended, but they were both pronounced dead at the scene.