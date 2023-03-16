Two climbers had to be rescued after getting stuck on Tower Ridge on Ben Nevis on Tuesday night.

The pair were cragfast - unable to ascend or descend - on a route on the North Face of Britain's highest mountain.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) was assisted by Inverness Coastguard helicopter in the rescue operation.

The rescue team lowered two of its members by rope to where the climbers were, after the helicopter crew was initially unable to reach them.

Lochaber MRT said the coastguard crew then carried out "some exceptional flying" to extract the climbers and their rescuers.

The helicopter later returned for the rest of the Lochaber team, saving them a long climb back off Ben Nevis.

Lochaber MRT described the tricky rescue operation, which was completed in the early hours of Wednesday, as "a bit spicy".