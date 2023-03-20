Name of seaside town misspelled on village sign

Felixstowe has been misspelled as "Flexistowe" on the sign in neighbouring Kirton

The name of a seaside and port town has been misspelled on a village sign.

A newly installed signpost in Kirton, Suffolk, points to "Flexistowe" instead of Felixstowe.

The error has caused amusement in the village, said Colin Shaw, Kirton and Falkenham Parish Council's clerk.

He said it was "quite obviously a mistake" and they would be advising Suffolk County Council, which installed the sign, of the error.

The parish council had waited three years to get the new sign for the village

Mr Shaw said the sign went up at the end of last week and was intended to be a "rather special sign" at a key junction in the village.

It had taken three years to get the sign, he said.

"It's not a deliberate mistake, it's just an error," Mr Shaw added.

Felixstowe, which is a beach resort and the UK's busiest container port, is spelled correctly on the other side, as are all of the other place names.

The spelling of Felixstowe is correct on the other side of the sign

Felixstowe, on the North Sea coast, is the UK's busiest container port

The BBC has approached the county council for comment.

Felixstowe also has several miles of beach, a leisure pier, grass court tennis club and links golf course

