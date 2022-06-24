Town centre terrace demolition approved
A town centre terrace is to be demolished as part of a council's regeneration work.
South Tyneside Council approved the destruction of a line of two-storey buildings, external between Cornwallis Street, Coronation Street and Waterloo Square in South Shields.
The buildings, which had been mainly used as commercial and business offices, were vacant and "surplus to recruitments", the council said.
Demolition work is proposed to start on 4 July.
A report prepared by council planners said the proposed method of demolition would be “appropriate given the scale of the building”, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
This would include "sequential demolition and dismantling techniques" with measures in place to reduce noise and dust, while the site would be left in a "tidy condition".
The report said the work would have no impact on a neighbouring listed building in Barrington Street. The council previously said the plans were about “unlocking land for redevelopment and creating the environment and infrastructure for private sector investment”.
Work so far has included the destruction of part of King Street and demolition plans being approved for the old South Shields Central Library.