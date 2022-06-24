A town centre terrace is to be demolished as part of a council's regeneration work.

South Tyneside Council approved the destruction of a line of two-storey buildings, external between Cornwallis Street, Coronation Street and Waterloo Square in South Shields.

The buildings, which had been mainly used as commercial and business offices, were vacant and "surplus to recruitments", the council said.

Demolition work is proposed to start on 4 July.