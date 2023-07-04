An enhanced scheme for people whose homes have crumbled because of defective blocks in the Republic of Ireland has opened.

Impacted homeowners in Counties Donegal, Mayo, Clare and Limerick who have seen their homes crumble due to defective mica blocks will receive financial support.

The mineral absorbs water, which can cause walls to crack and begin to crumble.

The Irish government said the scheme will be capped at €420,000 (£357,500).

The scheme is now open to new applications.