Enhanced scheme for Irish crumbling homes opens
At a glance
An enhanced Irish government scheme is to give financial support for people whose homes have been affected by defective concrete blocks
Impacted homeowners in Counties Donegal, Mayo, Clare and Limerick will be eligible under the scheme
The scheme is an "improved package" to a previous scheme announced, Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien says
The Irish government says the scheme will be capped at €420,000 (£357,500)
An enhanced scheme for people whose homes have crumbled because of defective blocks in the Republic of Ireland has opened.
Impacted homeowners in Counties Donegal, Mayo, Clare and Limerick who have seen their homes crumble due to defective mica blocks will receive financial support.
The mineral absorbs water, which can cause walls to crack and begin to crumble.
The Irish government said the scheme will be capped at €420,000 (£357,500).
The scheme is now open to new applications.
In 2016, an expert panel was set up in the Republic of Ireland to investigate problems with homes affected by mica and another mineral, pyrite.
In 2019, the Irish government approved a €20m (£17.2m) repair scheme.
But many homeowners said that the scheme was not fit for purpose and called for full redress.
Under the old scheme, eligible homeowners would need to pay 10% of repairs, plus any outstanding mortgage payments on the home, with the government covering 90% of the cost.
In September, a 10% levy on concrete blocks was announced as part of the Irish government's budget.
In November 2021, the government introduced a significant number of improvements to the previous scheme.
'Improved package'
In announcing the enhanced scheme, Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien said he knows the difficulty that affected households have faced in financial and personal terms "has been very significant these past number of years".
“The improved package of measures under this considerably enhanced scheme will mark a new beginning for those who need to remediate their homes".
Transitional arrangements for the transfer of applicants from the current scheme to the new scheme are in place.
Existing applicants to the original scheme will also be able to benefit retrospectively from the enhancements being introduced under the new scheme, the minister said.
Information on the application process for first-time applicants and for homeowners who applied under the previous scheme can be found here, external.