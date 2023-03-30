Dogs 'voluntarily surrendered' after beach attack
- Published
Two dogs have been handed over to police after a family pet was seriously injured in a beach attack.
Marie Hay's husky, Naevia, "couldn't walk and was pouring with blood" after the alleged attack on 5 February.
The family had been walking on Redcar's Majuba Beach when the pet was set upon by two "bulldog-type" dogs.
Cleveland Police said two dogs had been "voluntarily surrendered" as inquiries into the attack continue.
Four witnesses who intervened during the attack were left requiring hospital treatment.
They had tried to prevent the two dogs from inflicting injury as the husky reportedly lay on the ground "wailing".
The six-and-a-half year old pet lost a significant amount of blood and had to be treated for wounds on her front and back legs, chest, cheeks and face.
She had to remain at specialist Wear Referrals in Bradbury, County Durham, after sustaining the injuries.
Following the incident, Ms Hay chronicled Naevia's recovery on TikTok, which attracted more than 100,000 followers and garnered in excess of 11m views.
She previously called for the introduction of "safe zones" on Redcar beach following the attack.
Fearing another, she also urged dog owners to keep their pets on a lead unless they are confident they can be recalled.
Cleveland Police it said the owner of two dogs had handed in their pets as part of their investigation into the attack.
"Inquiries are ongoing and two dogs have been voluntarily surrendered by the owner so that further tests may be carried out," a spokesperson said.
Ms Hay was left with a vet's bill of more than £25,000 and set up an online fundraiser, which doubled that amount.
She later created a fund to help other pet owners in similar situations, donating the additional money towards several dogs across the UK.