Two dogs have been handed over to police after a family pet was seriously injured in a beach attack.

Marie Hay's husky, Naevia, "couldn't walk and was pouring with blood" after the alleged attack on 5 February.

The family had been walking on Redcar's Majuba Beach when the pet was set upon by two "bulldog-type" dogs.

Cleveland Police said two dogs had been "voluntarily surrendered" as inquiries into the attack continue.