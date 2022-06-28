Plans for the first full in-person health board meeting in the Borders in more than two years have been dropped due to a rise in Covid cases.

It had been hoped it could go ahead at Tweed Horizons near Newtown St Boswells on Thursday.

However, the health board has now decided it will have to be held online instead.

In a short statement it said the decision was due to rising numbers of people with Covid in the region.

Last week the health board said it was "very pleased" to be able to open up its meetings to the public again and urged people to come along to hear first-hand about its work.

It said their needs and views were "at the heart of the design and delivery of local health services".

An updated statement was put out on Tuesday to confirm the proceedings would have to remain online.

It said the decision had been taken in light of rising Covid cases in line with the rest of the country.