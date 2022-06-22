A woman medically discharged from the RAF after injuring her ankle has conquered the 79-mile (127km) Cumbria Way with a crutch.

Sarah Curran, 33, from Keswick, has set herself a number of hiking goals, as part of her rehabilitation.

Ms Curran - a former runner - was told by a consultant she would never be able to do the sport again after rolling her ankle during an RAF training session.

She says completing the Cumbria Way had given her more determination.