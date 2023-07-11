Police officers hurt during suspected chop shop raid

Inside the so-called chop shopWest Midlands Police

Parts from eight suspected stolen cars were found inside the industrial unit, police said

At a glance

  • Two police officers were hurt during a raid on a so-called "chop shop"

  • Parts from eight suspected stolen cars were found inside an industrial unit in Cradley Heath

  • The officers were hurt as they arrested a man

Allen Cook
BBC News

Two police officers were hurt as they arrested a man during a raid on a suspected "chop shop".

Parts from eight suspected stolen cars were found inside an industrial unit off Forge Lane, Cradley Heath, on Monday.

The officers were injured as they arrested the man at the unit, West Midlands Police said.

Their injuries were not serious. A 32-year-old was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and assault.

He was released on bail while the investigation continued, the force added.

The unit was found after a Land Rover Evoque was tracked there. It had been flagged as a stolen vehicle.

The car parts, which mainly belonged to Mercedes vehicles, were from cars reported stolen across Birmingham, Sandwell, Walsall and Wolverhampton, officers added.

