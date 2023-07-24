Public meetings to discuss 'divisive' road scheme
Controversial plans to restrict access on some roads in Exeter will be discussed at two public meetings.
The changes in the Heavitree and Whipton Active Streets Trial, external will affect about 16,000 homes.
The scheme aims to significantly reduce traffic on residential streets by removing most "through traffic", Devon County Council said.
But residents and taxi drivers have described it as a "divisive issue".
Councillors on the Exeter Highways Committee approved the 18-month trial in June, at a cost of £190,000.
The council said it was designed to "create a safer and more attractive environment" for walking and cycling and all properties would remain accessible by car.
Authority representatives will answer questions from the public on Tuesday at Park Life Heavitree and on Wednesday at Whipton Community Hall between 16:00 BST to 19:00.
