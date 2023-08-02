Guernsey skatepark transformed with artwork
A skatepark in Guernsey has been transformed with creative and colourful works of art.
Two artists from the UK have worked all week to spray paint creative murals on fixtures at Jubilee Skatepark in Beau Sejour.
The art project was funded by Art for Guernsey, with designs created in partnership with the Youth Commission and Guernsey Skateparks.
Street artist, Charlie McFarley, said battling with the weather this week to get the work done had been "tough" due to strong winds.
Mr McFarley, who has been working with artist Teddy Baden, said a skate jam was set to be held at the park on Thursday at 17:00 BST.
Both artists have been working with children who use the park to redesign it.
Artist Tim Gaudion said: "It is a really great way of getting all the youths involved that are regulars at the skatepark, and sort of getting them to take ownership."
He said workshops with the children had helped form the artwork.
He added: "This has all been possible because of the Youth Commission, and Art for Guernsey that has provided funding to be able to realise this idea."
Logan, 13, a frequent user of the skatepark, said: "I come to the skatepark because it's a happy place for me.
"It's one of the best places in Guernsey, and we've got loads of people who come here and want to be happy."
