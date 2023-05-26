Ex-boyfriend murdered student in 'ferocious' stabbing
At a glance
Polish student, Anna Jedrkowiak, was murdered in an ambush after work by her ex-boyfriend
Dennis Akpomedaye, 30, was found guilty of the murder
He stabbed her 40 times in an alleyway in Ealing, west London
Sentencing is set for 31 May
- Published
An obsessive ex-boyfriend stabbed a Polish student 40 times in a "ferocious" ambush in Ealing, west London.
Dennis Akpomedaye, 30, told Anna Jedrkowiak "we will be together no matter what" before attacking her in a quiet alleyway.
The 21-year-old had called off their year-long relationship and moved to London for "an exciting new life", police said.
Akpomedaye travelled from his home in Wales to track down Ms Jedrkowiak before killing her.
'I will find you'
Ms Jedrkowiak was described at Kingston Crown Court as a "bright, lively, positive lady".
She and Mr Akpomedaye had met online in January 2021 and dated for roughly a year before Ms Jedrkowiak ended it, the police say.
Det Ch Insp Brian Howie, of the Met Police, said that “Anna was scared of him" and attempted to end the relationship.
When she did, he said to her: “We will be together no matter what… I will find you."
Akpomedaye, of Blewitt Street, Newport, travelled to Ealing on 15 May last year.
He went to the Las Iguanas restaurant where Ms Jedrkowiak worked, but she was not on shift.
The following day he returned and this time Ms Jedrkowiak was working.
After her shift ended, Akpomedaye donned a balaclava and followed her until they were in the alleyway.
He attempted a decapitation in the attack, just after midnight on 17 May 2022, detectives believe.
Det Ch Insp Howie said the "ferocity with which she was attacked was extreme".
Akpomedaye has never shown remorse, refused to answer officers' questions and refused to attend court, police say.
Ms Jedrkowiak's mother, who had travelled from Poland, was in court for his conviction on Thursday. The victim's sister, who is based in the UK, was also present.
Akpomedaye will be sentenced at Kingston Crown Court on Wedensday 31 May.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk, external