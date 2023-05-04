A road in St Albans has been closed to traffic after a sinkhole opened up.

The one-metre square hole appeared on Elm Drive near Oaklands College on Wednesday.

Hertfordshire County Council said as soon as it was made aware of the damage an engineer was immediately sent to the scene .

It was working with St Albans District Council and Hertfordshire police to keep the public safe while work to repair it can be undertaken.

A spokesman for Hertfordshire County Council said: "Elm Drive remains closed to traffic and we would ask the public and drivers to avoid the area where possible."