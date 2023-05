A school has gone into lockdown after reports of a "disturbance".

West Mercia Police said officers were called to Grove School on Stafford Street, Market Drayton, at about 11:30 BST.

The force said no one had been arrested but officers had spoken to a parent of a pupil at the school.

It added staff and pupils remained indoors "as a precaution" and no threats had been made to a child.