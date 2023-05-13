Ed Sheeran co-writer gets jury's verdict tattooed
At a glance
Singer-songwriter Amy Wadge has had a jury’s verdict tattooed on her arm after winning copyright battle
The Thinking Out Loud co-writer spoke about the trial in her first interview since returning to the UK
A New York court ruled the hit Ed Sheeran track did not copy Marvin Gaye's Let's Get It On
- Published
Singer-songwriter Amy Wadge has had a jury’s verdict tattooed on her arm after she and popstar Ed Sheeran were victorious in a copyright trial over blockbuster track Thinking Out Loud.
Ms Wadge, who is based in Church Village, Rhondda Cynon Taf, co-wrote the song with Sheeran, her friend of 17 years.
A court in New York ruled the pair had not copied Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get It On, despite claims from heirs of Gaye's co-writer.
In her first interview since the victory, Ms Wadge told Carol Vorderman on BBC Radio Wales that she knew the decision was “something historic”.
"It's been eight years of my life that, however it might appear from the outside, has underpinned my life and it's been absolutely awful,” she said.
"At the same time Ed and I knew we were fighting for something historic.
“To get to the moment when the jury came in and said we had independently created it - I now have that tattooed on my arm."
The tattoo reads "independently created" in a typewriter font.
Allow Instagram content?
This article contains content provided by Instagram. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Meta’s Instagram cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Ms Wadge returned to the UK from New York on Tuesday, where she had been living for a month.
She said the case had taken place in the courtroom next to where Donald Trump was on civil trial for sexual abuse, and she had eaten in the same canteen as the former US president’s lawyers.
"It will probably take me a minute to realise that it's over and get back to normality,” she said.
“As they say when you are telling the truth, the truth will set you free."
Ms Wadge added that she will soon be releasing an EP with content created during the tumultuous time.
“Ed and I are never around each other without writing songs. So believe me there are already a lot of songs from the last month.
“Watch this space.”
Thinking Out Loud was released in 2014 and won Ed Sheeran and Ms Wadge a Grammy in 2016, which was presented to them by Stevie Wonder.