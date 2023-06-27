A Devon and Cornwall Police sergeant has been sacked after having an inappropriate relationship with a high-risk domestic violence victim.

The force said the officer, who has not been named, was dismissed without notice earlier this month.

It followed a two-day hearing which concluded that his actions were in breach of professional standards and amounted to gross misconduct.

His details were being submitted to the College of Policing Barred List, preventing him from working within policing, the force said.