Delays to driving licences being processed are possible as staff begin a 15-day strike, according to the union which represents workers.

The PCS union said Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) workers in Swansea were striking over pay, pensions and conditions.

About 100 workers who print materials for the DVLA and other UK government departments are expected to strike between 11-25 June.

The DVLA said some motorists might experience delays receiving documents but contingency measures were in place to minimise disruption.

The PCS union said poor wages and the cost of living crisis had left staff feeling they had no option but to strike.

Branch chairwoman Sarah Evans said: "We don't want our customers to be impacted at all but there's no other way we can get the attention of the government.

"For the last 11 to 12 years now we've had either no pay rise at all or a pay rise of one to one and a half per cent."