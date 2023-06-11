Driving licence delays possible due to DVLA strike
At a glance
About 100 DVLA staff in Swansea begin 15 days of strike action
It could lead to delays in driving licences being processed, the union says
The DVLA says contingency measures are in place to minimise disruption
Delays to driving licences being processed are possible as staff begin a 15-day strike, according to the union which represents workers.
The PCS union said Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) workers in Swansea were striking over pay, pensions and conditions.
About 100 workers who print materials for the DVLA and other UK government departments are expected to strike between 11-25 June.
The DVLA said some motorists might experience delays receiving documents but contingency measures were in place to minimise disruption.
The PCS union said poor wages and the cost of living crisis had left staff feeling they had no option but to strike.
Branch chairwoman Sarah Evans said: "We don't want our customers to be impacted at all but there's no other way we can get the attention of the government.
"For the last 11 to 12 years now we've had either no pay rise at all or a pay rise of one to one and a half per cent."
Those striking are asking for a 10% pay rise.
The union said some of the lowest paid full-time DVLA workers earned just over £18,000 a year.
The action is part of a long-running dispute which has seen several strikes over the past year.
The DVLA acknowledged that some motorists could experience delays in receiving their documents through the post and asked that people allowed a few extra days for them to arrive.
A DVLA spokesperson said: "We have taken steps to minimise any disruption as a result of this targeted industrial action in our print and mailing section."