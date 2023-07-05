Mr Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly have offered to assist the committee with its inquiries into the non-disclosure of payments.

But it is unclear whether they will appear before a public hearing of the committee.

Mr Tubridy received €345,000 (£296,000) over what the broadcaster declared as his pay from 2017 to 2022.

The former RTÉ director general Dee Forbes subsequently resigned over the pay deal with The Late Late Show host.

Some of the payments to Mr Tubridy were made through a "barter account" operated by the organisation.

That is a payment method in which goods or services are exchanged for other goods or services.

For example, a local radio station might be provided with company cars by a dealership in exchange for adverts.