People in Hull will be offered the use of thermal imaging cameras to help them save on their energy bills.

Hull City Council has provided £1,205 to pay for three cameras, allowing people to check where heat is escaping from their homes.

The cameras will be available to lease, for a nominal fee, from Hull’s Library of Stuff - part of a global movement that aims to reduce waste by encouraging people to borrow items rather than buy them.

Council leader Mike Ross said: “The thermal imaging cameras are a brilliant tool, which will help many people save on energy costs during these unparalleled times."