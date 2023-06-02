Firefighters to conclude operation after wildfire

Fire at Frensham CommonSurrey Fire and Rescue Service

The blaze at Frensham Common, near Farnham, was first reported on Monday

Firefighters are concluding their operation following a wildfire in Surrey.

The blaze at Frensham Common, near Farnham, was first reported at about 22:00 BST on Monday.

Fire officials said that 10 hectares of the National Trust-owned land had been burnt.

“We will be continuing to monitor the area over the coming days in case of further hot sports or flare ups,” a Surrey Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links