Firefighters are concluding their operation following a wildfire in Surrey.

The blaze at Frensham Common, near Farnham, was first reported at about 22:00 BST on Monday.

Fire officials said that 10 hectares of the National Trust-owned land had been burnt.

“We will be continuing to monitor the area over the coming days in case of further hot sports or flare ups,” a Surrey Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.