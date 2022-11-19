The news comes after Twitter temporarily closed its office in Dublin, and in locations around the world, sparking new concerns about the site's ability to stay online.

T﻿he microblogging website has been plagued with controversy following Elon Musk's $44bn (£38.1bn) takeover on 27 October.

The following week he announced half of Twitter's 7,500 staff worldwide were being let go.

Mr Musk said he had "no choice" over the cuts as the company was losing $4m (£3.51m) a day.

H﻿e made headlines again this week after sending an e-mail to all employees, demanding they commit to a "hardcore" culture of working "long hours at high intensity" or leave the company.

Those who did not sign up would be given three months' severance pay, Mr Musk said.

C﻿ompany offices were then abruptly closed on 17 November.

The hashtag "RIPTwitter" is trending with many speculating on the website's future, seemingly to the enjoyment of Mr Musk who tweeted a meme of a gravestone with the Twitter logo on it.