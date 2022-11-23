There has been "substantial progress" on recommendations made on the Republic of Ireland's controversial CervicalCheck screening programme, a public health expert has said.

But D﻿r Gabriel Scally in his final report on Wednesday said there are areas where more progress could be made.

A﻿ 2018 retrospective audit found that 221 women were wrongly told they were cancer-free when they had the disease.

Their tests had been carried out in laboratories in the United States.

Campaigner Vicky Phelan, who died earlier this month at the age of 48, was among those who were given false negatives.

S﻿he was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014 but a smear test three years earlier showed no abnormalities.

She was named as one of the BBC’s 100 Women in 2018.

In 2018 Dr Scally made 50 recommendations for change, including right of patients “to have full knowledge about their healthcare” except in the rarest of circumstances.

The Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Mícheál Martin said that he hoped that part of Ms Phelan’s legacy would be a piece of legislation – due to become law by the end of the year - that introduces mandatory disclosure to patients about their condition.