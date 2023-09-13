A previously popular free fireworks display will be returning to Plymouth on bonfire night.

The event on the Hoe on 5 November is the centrepiece of a free fun campaign which forms part of the city's cost of living action plan.

The event, which has attracted up to 30,000 people in the past, is being put on by the Plymouth Waterfront Partnership and the council’s events team.

Deputy leader of Plymouth City Council councillor Jemima Laing said: “We know that fun events are the first things that have to be given up when there is a financial squeeze and these little extras are what make life worth living."