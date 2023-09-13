Free fireworks display returns to Plymouth
A previously popular free fireworks display will be returning to Plymouth on bonfire night.
The event on the Hoe on 5 November is the centrepiece of a free fun campaign which forms part of the city's cost of living action plan.
The event, which has attracted up to 30,000 people in the past, is being put on by the Plymouth Waterfront Partnership and the council’s events team.
Deputy leader of Plymouth City Council councillor Jemima Laing said: “We know that fun events are the first things that have to be given up when there is a financial squeeze and these little extras are what make life worth living."
“They have steadily slipped away for so many families who have to choose between heating and eating. That’s why we wanted to provide this free fun, so they don’t have to worry about things like buying a meal or a school uniform and we can come together on the Hoe just like we always have done.”
It will include fairground rides, catering stalls and a large bonfire, and will conclude with a fireworks display set off from the walls of the Royal Citadel, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
