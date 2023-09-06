Brixham Harbour lights removed after complaints
At a glance
Colourful lights installed on a Grade II-listed harbour wall in Brixham have been removed after complaints from residents
There were concerns the lights had been put up without the proper permissions
Harbourmaster Rob Parsons said the lights have now been taken down
A public consultation will be held in the future to decide what to do with the lights
Flashing coloured lights placed along a Devon harbour are being taken down after complaints from residents.
The lights were hung on Brixham Harbour wall by Torbay Council in May as part of the bay’s drive to become the premier resort in the UK.
But they were turned off last month following concerns about light intensity and questions from local people over permissions.
Harbourmaster Rob Parsons said the harbour committee had now instructed him to remove the lights.
Mr Parsons said mistakes had been made "with the best of intentions".
He added: "It was something that was taken outside of the harbour remit because it was for the whole bay and it was trying to do something nice for the people of Torbay."
Mr Parsons said the Torbay Harbour Authority always tried to make sure it did the "best for everyone".
He added: "I think, in this case, it's quite fair to say that, again, mistakes were made but made with the best of intentions so we've taken on board what people have said.
"We've removed the lights and we're working with a supplier to improve the scheme even further."
Mr Parsons said the plan going forward was to review the options available for the lights, to come up with a selection of three options and then hold an open consultation on how to proceed.
"I believe there's a multitude of options," he said.
