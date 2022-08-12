Ministers could "have done more" in RNLI dismissal row
At a glance
A report criticises Jersey's government over a dispute which led to the resignation of an RNLI crew
Sir David Calvert-Smith said ministers could perhaps have done more to intervene
Jersey's current chief minister said the matter has been concluded
A review into a dispute that resulted in the removal of the RNLI St Helier lifeboat in 2017 has said Jersey's government "could perhaps have done more" to prevent the dispute.
RNLI coxswain Andy Hibbs was told to stand down by the RNLI on 7 April 2017, prompting his entire 25-strong Jersey crew to resign in protest.
Mr Hibbs was reinstated in June that year and the RNLI apologised.
Jersey Chief Minister Kristina Moore said the matter "is now concluded".
The dismissal of Mr Hibbs led to a protest with hundreds of people calling for his return.
There was also a call for people in Jersey to stop donating to the RNLI until he was reinstated.
A report by Sir David Calvert-Smith QC, external was commissioned by former Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondré at a cost of £32,000.
Sir David concluded that ministers had been "kept informed by the RNLI" of its intentions "and could perhaps have done more to prevent the consequences of the RNLI action".
He also said there was no need for a more formal inquiry.
Mrs Moore, said: "I accept Sir David’s recommendation not to proceed to a full inquiry.
"From my perspective, this matter is now concluded."
Sir David also said the Ports of Jersey authority had "so far been unwilling to explain its state of knowledge or its actions in connexion with the events".
Ports of Jersey said two of its employees had received "no response to questions about the process" and had been "advised not to participate".