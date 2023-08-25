Man arrested over damage at Jewish cemetery
At a glance
Gravestones were damaged in the cemetery in Rochester sometime between 15 and 18 August
The damage is estimated at about £19,000
Police are treating the incident as a hate crime
A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage
A man has been arrested by police investigating vandalism at a Jewish cemetery in Kent.
Several gravestones were knocked over and damaged in the grounds of Chatham Memorial Synagogue in High Street, Rochester, some time between Tuesday 15 and Friday 18 August.
The incident is being treated as a hate crime.
Police said a 41-year-old local man is in custody after being arrested on Friday on suspicion of criminal damage.
It is believed the damage amounted to about £19,000.
Supt Nick Sparkes of Kent Police said: "This type of crime is thankfully very rare, but has understandably caused a great deal of distress in the local community.
"Local patrols will continue to monitor the area. If anyone has any concerns I would encourage them to speak to officers and PCSOs.
"We are urging anyone who may have seen or heard the damage being caused, or anyone acting suspiciously in the area, to contact the appeal line.
"Residents or businesses with private CCTV and motorists with dashcam are also asked to check for relevant footage."
