A pair of twin brothers and their mother have been convicted of running a drug dealing business worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Bradley and Brendan Vidovic, 23, of Straight Road, Colchester, were each sentenced to two years six months in prison.

P﻿aula Vidovic, of the same address, was given a 21-month jail sentence, suspended for two years.

They faced various charges including being concerned in the supply of cannabis and were sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on 17 October.