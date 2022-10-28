Twin brothers and mother convicted of drug dealing
A pair of twin brothers and their mother have been convicted of running a drug dealing business worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.
Bradley and Brendan Vidovic, 23, of Straight Road, Colchester, were each sentenced to two years six months in prison.
Paula Vidovic, of the same address, was given a 21-month jail sentence, suspended for two years.
They faced various charges including being concerned in the supply of cannabis and were sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on 17 October.
Essex Police said people were sent a "menu" of products, including cannabis baked in cookies and gummy bear sweets, and that evidence suggested some drugs were being dealt to children outside schools.
"The drug dealing which this family was involved in was not simply for extra pocket money," said temporary Insp Mark Jones.
"This was serious, organised crime and it was generating significant criminal profits."
Essex Police said its investigation began when officers found cannabis, a small knife and £200 cash in Bradley Vidovic's car in Nelson Road, Colchester, in July 2021.
Bulk messages
The force seized more than £12,000 worth of cannabis and said the business turned over an estimated £400,000 in 16 months.
An examination of Bradley Vidovic's phone found that he regularly sent out bulk messages advertising products.
Essex Police said the pair had left legitimate employment to focus on their criminal activities, and had worked set hours five days a week, while taking Wednesdays and Sundays off.
Police said Paula Vidovic baked the cannabis products and that profits from the business passed between their three bank accounts.
Bradley Vidovic was convicted of being concerned in the supply of cannabis; of acquiring, using or possessing criminal property; possession with intent to supply cannabis; possession of a knife blade/sharp article in a public place; and obstructing an authorised person in the exercise of a Section 23 power to detain/search a vehicle or person/vessel regarding drugs.
Brendan Vidovic was convicted of being concerned in the supply of cannabis; of acquiring, using or possessing criminal property; possession with intent to supply cannabis; and conspiring to enter into/concerned in the acquisition, retention, use or control of criminal property.
Paula Vidovic was convicted of being concerned in the supply of cannabis; of acquiring, using or possessing criminal property; and conspiring to enter into/concerned in, the acquisition, retention, use or control of criminal property.