Postbox tributes mark Remembrance Day

  1. 'Lest We Forget' - A postbox topper in Scunthorpe sent in by Veronica Stevens.
At a glance

  • Crocheted and knitted postbox toppers marking Remembrance Day are appearing around the country

  • The commemorations have received thousands of likes and shares on social media

  • R﻿oyal Mail has urged people to ensure they do not prevent mail from being collected or posted

Crocheted and knitted postbox toppers marking Remembrance Day are appearing around the country.

Many include the traditional red poppies to remember lives lost in war, while others include purple to remember animals that died in service, while white ones focus on peace.

The commemorations have received thousands of likes, shares and comments in local community groups on social media.

Royal Mail previously said it appreciated "the creativity" behind the postbox toppers but asked people to ensure they did not prevent mail from being collected or posted.

