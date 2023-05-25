Slades Fest is due to take place between 27 and 29 July as a non-profit event that raises funds for a suicide prevention charity.

Bramley and Hascombe Parish Councils said the expansion application was “highly misleading” and likely to cause “gridlock” on the single lanes approaching the site.

Writing about a "trial event" held in 2022, the councils said: “The event was attended by Surrey Police due to the number of complaints and incidents within the surrounding area."

The opposing sides were set to meet on Wednesday at Waverley Borough Council’s licensing sub-committee, until the panel decided it needed more time to fully grasp the impact from noise.

Councillor Michael Goodridge, who chaired the meeting, said: "Noise is something which is a licensing issue, which is important for us.

"The panel also feel it’s important that we have a site visit."

Francis Hutley, from Slades Fest, said: “We have a thorough noise management plan, which has been professionally drawn up and is guided by national policy.

"This, alongside feedback from a productive meeting we had with local community members, we hope, will guide us to an outcome that balances the need to minimise disturbance whilst putting on a great event to raise awareness and funds for our cause.”

The application will now be heard on 6 June.