Theatre company launches free tickets for under 18s
- Published
A Jersey theatre workshop has started a new campaign to give children the opportunity to see shows for free.
The Theatre Workshop Jersey said it would offer free tickets to those under 18 alongside a parent or guardian.
Director Scott Livingston said very few productions were a full house in the island and he hoped the initiative would fill them.
"So it was something that came to me very late one evening and then we actioned it the morning after," he said.
"We're still ironing out some creases of how it's going to work and initially we said it was for younger people to get them into the theatre from families that might not be able to afford to go to productions."
