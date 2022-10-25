P﻿lans are under way to open a series of Marks & Spencer food stores in south west England, as part of an expansion by a Channel Islands company to the UK.

Channel Islands’ retailer SandpiperCI said it would open the stores after reaching an agreement with Marks and Spencer Group plc.

A spokesperson said the two companies had a "very successful longstanding business partnership", since a franchise agreement was signed in 1967.

They said property teams were identifying locations across the southwest of England and the first stores were expected to open in the spring of next year.

The deal will increase the size of SandpiperCI’s current retail operations, which have to date, been mostly based in the Channel Islands, with additional outlets in the Isle of Man and the British overseas territory of Gibraltar.