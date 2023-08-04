Family seek answers year on from man's death
The family of a man who was killed at a holiday resort in East Sussex continue to seek answers a year after his death.
Michael McDonagh, 53, was staying at the Parkdean resort in Camber Sands when police were called to reports of a group altercation.
Seven people were arrested on suspicion of murder but no charges have been brought.
A spokesperson for the resort said they continue to assist authorities.
The father-of-six from London was on holiday at the Lydd Road site with his wife and three of his children when he died.
Daughter Erin McDonagh described her father as "my protector, my guidance, my best friend", and said that the last twelve months had been "very hard".
His other daughter, Stephanie McDonagh, said: "I don't think that's a sadness that you'll ever get over. You'll always be angry for what people took away from you, and what they took away from dad.
"We just want answers for what happened that night."
In a statement, Sussex Police said they have been conducting a "thorough, complex" investigation which had involved taking over 150 statements and a "painstaking" review of CCTV footage.
A spokesperson for Camber Sands Holiday Park, said: "We recognise that this a difficult time for the McDonagh family and we will continue to assist the authorities in this matter."
On Saturday, the family will hold a vigil and memorial service at Camber Sands to mark the first anniversary of his death.
