A community picnic and sports day has been held for the first time in 87 years.

The Cabrach Picnic and Games had been an annual event between 1877 and 1935, though there was a break to the tradition during World War One.

The Cabrach is a sparsely populated area of hills and heather moors in north east Scotland, south of Dufftown and Huntly.

In the past the landscape provided an ideal hideout for illicit distillers - illegal whisky-making - and smugglers.

The first and second world wars caused depopulation and decline in the area, and brought an end to the games. Today, fewer than 100 people live in The Cabrach.

The Cabrach Trust has been leading efforts to breathe new life into the community, and its staging of the first games in almost a century drew a crowd of 200 people.