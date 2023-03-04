An art project across two hospitals aims to improve patient care and "enhance wellbeing", one of its founders has said.

Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Bedford and the Luton & Dunstable (L&D) Hospitals created "take heART" to increase the availability of the arts for patients, visitors and staff.

Dr Sheena McLaggan, a consultant radiologist, based at the L& D, said it has given staff "a sense of being valued".

She said: "If staff are happy, you get better patient care."