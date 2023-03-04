Hospitals' artwork aims to improve staff and patient wellbeing
An art project across two hospitals aims to improve patient care and "enhance wellbeing", one of its founders has said.
Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Bedford and the Luton & Dunstable (L&D) Hospitals created "take heART" to increase the availability of the arts for patients, visitors and staff.
Dr Sheena McLaggan, a consultant radiologist, based at the L& D, said it has given staff "a sense of being valued".
She said: "If staff are happy, you get better patient care."
Dr McLaggan and Dr Rachel Chater founded the project.
It started in July 2021 to help connect the two hospitals which merged into one trust in April 2019.
It has increased the number of pictures on the hospital walls, with artwork created in workshops by staff, school children and local artists.
Works have also been loaned from the Paintings in Hospitals charity.
Dr McLaggan said: "It gives staff a sense of being valued, a sense of pride in the place where they work and brings connection through workshops.
"It can also bring distraction and joy."
Dr Chater said staff and patients enjoyed conversations about the creations.
"I recognise hospital environments can be difficult places for staff and visitors so there's something about trying to create an environment for staff to feel calm, connected and an enhancement," she said.
Dr McLaggan said the workshops for staff has been good for morale.
"They chatted to each other, smiled and it gave them a sense of pride in what they've made.
"There's such a hunger for this, it helps staff feel valued."
Dr Chater said: "When you get caught up in busy days, this is an opportunity to give something back.
"We hope it gives them [staff] a reason to leave the ward and gives them a place and a space to rest, pause and reflect."
