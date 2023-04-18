A number of commercial buildings have collapsed following a large fire.

Essex fire crews attended the blaze in North Weald after multiple reports of smoke in the area at about 18:05 BST on Monday.

The blaze spread to a large streel framed building, containers and other smaller units on Vicarage Lane West.

It was put out by 19:30 and crews worked in "difficult conditions" to contain it and to dampen down hot spots, Essex County Fire & Rescue Service said.