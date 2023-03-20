A number of road closures are in place following a serious collision in Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire Police said emergency services were called to Bramcote Lane, Wollaton, at about 15:50 GMT on Monday.

The road is currently shut, from the Wollaton Vale roundabout to Parkside, while emergency services manage the situation.

Traffic to the Wollaton Vale roundabout is currently being diverted up Arleston Drive.