A builder who left a disabled girl's home a "wreckage" after pocketing £80,000 has been jailed for fraud.

Lee Millard was hired to make adaptations to a family's home in Stourbridge, Dudley, to accommodate their daughter's wheelchair.

However, Millard's workmanship left the kitchen flooded, leaks in the ceiling, cut wires and falling bricks, Dudley Council said.

The local authority brought a prosecution against Millard, who was jailed for three-and-a-half years after admitting fraud at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday.