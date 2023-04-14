Rogue builder ruined disabled girl's home
At a glance
A builder has been jailed for fraud after taking £80,000 to make adaptations to a disabled girl's home
Lee Millard instead left the Stourbridge home a "wreckage"
The girl's parents, Aftab and Shazia Alimahomed, had to spend a further £30,000 to put their home right
Their daughter died last year and was never able to enjoy the facilities the family hoped to provide for her
A builder who left a disabled girl's home a "wreckage" after pocketing £80,000 has been jailed for fraud.
Lee Millard was hired to make adaptations to a family's home in Stourbridge, Dudley, to accommodate their daughter's wheelchair.
However, Millard's workmanship left the kitchen flooded, leaks in the ceiling, cut wires and falling bricks, Dudley Council said.
The local authority brought a prosecution against Millard, who was jailed for three-and-a-half years after admitting fraud at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday.
In late 2019, Millard's company agreed to build a new kitchen, downstairs bedroom and wet room for Aftab and Shazia Alimahomed as well as a new ramp and patio area to improve wheelchair access.
Within six months, he had cut off all contact with the family when they refused to make further payments.
Dudley Council said 37-year-old Millard, of Stretton Place in Bilston, had "ruined" their home and left a "wreckage".
"The family were left with their home decimated and in a dangerous, hazardous state," said Christopher King, head of trading standards at the council.
"Millard pocketed more than £80,000 and left the home looking like a building site, failing to deliver the new facilities the family’s daughter desperately needed."
Mr King said the couple's daughter had since died and was never able to enjoy the facilities they had paid so much to provide for her.
"Not only that, [Millard] and his workers also managed to destroy the existing facilities, leaving her with nowhere to wash or suitable toilet facilities and cooped up in a small room for four months," Mr King added.
The family had to seek loans and remortgage their home to find a further £30,000 to undo the damage. However, there is still more work to complete.
"Millard did an appalling job," Mr King said.
"The family could see things were going wrong but he strung them along, ruining their home and leaving them unable to properly care for their vulnerable daughter."