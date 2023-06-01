Community groups 'devastated' at loss of centre
At a glance
Groups using a community centre say they are devastated it will be demolished
A medical centre is set to be built on the site in Burntwood, Staffordshire, by the county council
The area is used by groups including a football academy and a disability support group
Organisations have been offered help to find alternatives, the council says
People who use a community centre in Staffordshire, including disabled and toddler groups, say they are devastated it will be demolished.
The site on Cherry Close, Burntwood, will be used by Staffordshire County Council for a new medical centre.
However, groups who use the centre said they felt "let down" and "anxious".
The organisations affected were aware of the long-term plans and offered help to find alternative sites, the local authority said.
"We feel really let down by Staffordshire County Council," said Keiran Newey, chairman of Midland Soccer Academy.
Sixteen of its teams use the site - including junior players, walking football and disability teams.
Without another base "the club will be forced to fold", Mr Newey said.
"These facilities just don't exist any more unfortunately, and to see it be demolished and the loss of the open space is just tragic," he said.
Terry Havard, whose two sons are part of the academy, said they had benefitted and urged a rethink as the site "has become the bedrock of our community".
Liberty Jamboree, which supports children with special needs and disabilities, also uses the centre.
Manager Maggi Huckfield said teams were offered alternatives, but they were either not appropriate or not available until January.
"Our parents won't have anywhere to go, our young people's programmes will have to stop and that will just be devastating," she said.
Ms Huckfield added that moves to close the centre were "short-sighted" and has left young people "panicked, sad and really anxious".
The situation was described as "disappointing" by Staffordshire county councillor Mark Sutton, who said the authority spent several years helping groups to plan ahead.
"We continue to be as flexible as we can with our tenants until site work must begin," he added.
