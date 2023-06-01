People who use a community centre in Staffordshire, including disabled and toddler groups, say they are devastated it will be demolished.

The site on Cherry Close, Burntwood, will be used by Staffordshire County Council for a new medical centre.

However, groups who use the centre said they felt "let down" and "anxious".

The organisations affected were aware of the long-term plans and offered help to find alternative sites, the local authority said.