The BBC's international editor Jeremy Bowen has said he is "counting his blessings" four-and-a-half years after being told he was cancer-free.

The Cardiff-born journalist revealed his bowel cancer diagnosis in 2019 after noticing "funny pains in my legs and in my back" while reporting in Iraq.

He underwent chemotherapy for "quite a serious tumour," he told Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs.

He said his "glass is half-full" side went away during his illness, but surviving has "brought back the more optimistic Jeremy".