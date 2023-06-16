Boy dies six days after jumping from car
- Published
A boy has died six days after suffering serious injuries jumping from a car, police said.
The 15-year-old was injured on 9 June in Long Marton Road in Appleby, Cumbria, and died yesterday.
A man arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving has been released while inquiries continue.
It is believed the boy had been in the town for the annual horse fair.
Cumbria Police said the incident involved a car towing a trailer.
