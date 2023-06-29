Each hydrogen-fuelled bus costs £500,000 – double the price of a similar-sized diesel bus.

But Metrobus said funding from the government, Gatwick Airport and EU grants have allowed the transition.

The chair of bus operator Go Ahead Group, Clare Hollingsworth, said the launch was “the first of its kind”.

“These are the first hydrogen buses in our network across the world,” she said.

“We chose Crawley because the routes they will be operating in are the most intensive in our network.”

Roads and local transport minister, Richard Holden, said the introduction of the buses was “vitally important”.

“We know the transition will come with its fair share of challenges and there will be teething problems, but we must not lose sight of the opportunities on offer,” he said.