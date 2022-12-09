Boy, 17, took his own life after mother's death
- Published
A 17-year-old boy who had struggled with anxiety appears to have taken his own life following the death of his mother, a critical review has found.
The boy - referred to only as AL by the Norfolk Safeguarding Children Partnership - died in January.
The partnership's child safeguarding practice review, external said he was "acutely distressed" by his mother's death, and there could have been "greater professional curiosity" in the family's circumstances.
The Norfolk & Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT), which was involved in his case, said it was "looking at demand and capacity" across its services.
From 2017 until 2021, the teenager was supported by the NSFT's child mental health team because of his anxiety.
The review told how the 17-year-old's mother had a history of serious self-harm and had previously tried to end her own life.
She died from natural causes in November 2021.
His father had been diagnosed with bi-polar disorder and had a dependency on alcohol. He died before being able to contribute to the review into his son's death.
According to the report, the 17-year-old's family told the inquiry the boy felt his “mother was his world” and that he was "so dependent on her" he feared he "couldn’t live a normal life without her".
'Fine balance'
Chris Robson, chairman of the safeguarding partnership, said: “We are incredibly grateful to those members of the family who took part in this review and wanted something positive to come from AL’s death.
“The review highlights many of complexities that agencies can face in supporting children and young people and their families when there is poor mental health, particularly when mental health issues are experienced across generations.
"There is always a fine balance between taking actions that support families and taking actions which alienate them. That is particularly challenging when poor mental health leads to neglect.
"In AL’s case, it is clear that while there was some good support over several years, there could have been greater professional curiosity and a better understanding of the whole family and the family’s history."
Stuart Richardson, chief executive of NSFT, which provides NHS mental health services across Norfolk and Suffolk, said: “Our sincere condolences go to the young person’s family and friends.
“NSFT will continue to work closely with and support both statutory and voluntary, community and social enterprise agencies to implement early interventions when responding to difficulties within families, especially when those difficulties lead to deteriorating mental health.
“As part of our ongoing trust improvement programme we have a dedicated workstream looking at demand and capacity across all service lines, including services for children, family and young people.”
An inquest into the boy's death will be held in due course.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external