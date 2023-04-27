Officer acted inappropriately, panel finds
At a glance
A police officer acted in an inappropriate manner with female colleagues, a disciplinary hearing has found.
The officer, who was based in the East Sussex division, was accused of two allegations of sexual touching and one count of voyeurism.
Supt Petra Lazar said misconduct and misogyny had "no place" in Sussex Police.
The former officer, who resigned in November 2021, will be prevented from returning to policing.
They have been granted anonymity and were referred to as Officer X throughout the gross misconduct hearing earlier.
The panel found Officer X had acted in an inappropriate manner with female colleagues that amounted to misogynistic conduct and harassment of women.
The 37-year-old faced two allegations of sexual touching and one count of voyeurism that occurred when they were off duty in 2018 and 2019.
The victims were known to the former officer, the panel heard.
Officer X was previously arrested and charged with criminal offences relating to their conduct but was found not guilty, following a trial in May 2021.
They were suspended pending the outcome of the trial and then resigned in November 2021. Sussex Police said former Officer X would have been dismissed without notice, had they not already resigned from the force.
The force also confirmed Officer X would now be added to the College of Policing's barred list, preventing their return to policing.
Supt Lazar, deputy head of Professional Standards, said: "We have invested in a comprehensive programme of cultural change towards challenging, reporting and tackling unethical or unprofessional behaviour.
"Criminal behaviour, misconduct, and misogyny have no place in Sussex Police," she added.
