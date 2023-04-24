Fans who fell in love at speedway bid to save track
A couple who met and fell in love at a speedway track have said they will do everything they can to stop it closing.
Mandy and David Lewis first saw each other at the Monmore Green stadium, in Wolverhampton, in 2011 and married in 2018.
Earlier this month, Wolverhampton Speedway said it had been told a tenancy agreement to use the venue would not be extended after this season.
"It's wonderful. We need to save it," Mrs Lewis said.
The club said it was "devastated" after being told of the decision by owners Entain, which said it would focus on greyhound racing instead.
The season is due to end in October and Mr Davis said "six to seven months is not a long time" for fans to campaign over the move.
"It was a big shock to us, I'm sure to the promoter. We have a campaign and want everyone to come here," he said.
The couple, from Acton Trussell, Staffordshire, met when Mrs Davis came along to a speedway meeting on her own after a friend could not make it.
"I got chatting to a group of friends and David was in that group. A year later we went on a date," she said.
"After being at the speedway for 40 years at that time, to meet someone new was actually quite different for me," her husband said.
"I made lifelong friends and a new wife at the same time."
Both said they loved the sport and hoped their club's future could be saved.
"It's a full adrenalin buzz and you see the youngsters and the children get to speak to the riders and their heroes," Mrs Davis added.
