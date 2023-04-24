A couple who met and fell in love at a speedway track have said they will do everything they can to stop it closing.

Mandy and David Lewis first saw each other at the Monmore Green stadium, in Wolverhampton, in 2011 and married in 2018.

Earlier this month, Wolverhampton Speedway said it had been told a tenancy agreement to use the venue would not be extended after this season.

"It's wonderful. We need to save it," Mrs Lewis said.