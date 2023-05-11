A man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed at a house in Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to Longford Crescent in Bulwell at 17:25 BST on Wednesday.

The man, who is in his 50s, remains in hospital in a stable condition.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody, the force added.