Pair arrested over fatal hit-and-run
- Published
A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a Leeds hit-and-run incident in which a woman was killed.
The 59-year-old victim was struck by a silver Ford Transit as she left the ice skating rink on Elland Road at about 19:30 GMT on Saturday, West Yorkshire Police said.
The arrested man and woman, 51 and 36 respectively, were detained on Sunday evening in Leeds on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, the force said.
Both remained in police custody on Monday morning.
After the female victim was hit, the van struck a lamppost and the occupants fled on foot.
The victim was treated at the scene but later died from her injuries, officers added.
Anyone who saw what happened, or had dashcam footage of the incident, is asked to contact the police.