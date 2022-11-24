A group leader from Hawick and her volunteers have brought home two of the country's leading gardening awards.

More than 2,200 entries from across the UK were received for the eight categories of the Green Flag Awards.

Wilton Lodge Park walled garden's 30-strong group of amateur gardeners beat off strong competition to win the Volunteer Team of the Year Category.

A short time later their co-ordinator, Lisa Brydon, was crowned Employee of the Year.

She said: "I am delighted with this. This reward is for everyone who has helped with the garden.

"It's a great project that involves everyone - you don't need to know anything about gardening to come along and get stuck in.

"Everything is organic in the garden where we work with nature and not against it."